Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A man is dead in the St. Andrews area after being shot several times on Sunday afternoon, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road around 1 p.m. Sunday, where they found an unresponsive man. The man, found in front of the home, had been shot several times in the upper body, officials say.

Deputies say the man was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

