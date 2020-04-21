CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Clarendon County.

The 58-year-old Fort Mill man died in a two vehicle accident on Black River Road, SC 527, this morning around 4 a.m., according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

“Calvin Stinson died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma,” Mock said. “The Clarendon County Fire Department, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department and Clarendon EMS assisted at the scene."

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Black River Road, Highway SC 527, just past Old Manning Road.

A 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Mr. Stinson, was traveling northbound on SC 527 when according to troopers, a 2001 Toyota SUV traveling southbound crossed the center line and struck the Mirage head-on. Mr. Stinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.