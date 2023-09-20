x
One dead in two car accident in Fairfield county

The accident happened a little after 6pm on US 21.
.

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Fairfield county. 

According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened a little after 6pm on US 21 near Old US 21. 

A 1992 tractor-trailer was traveling south on US21 when it went to make a turn onto old USC 21.  According to troopers a car also driving south on US21 struck the tractor trailer, then went off the road and struck a tree. 

The driver of the car was transported to MUSC-Fairfield where he later died of his injuries. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

