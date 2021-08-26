Coroner identifies man killed in dirt bike accident near I-26

GASTON, S.C. — One man is dead after a motorcycle accident south of Gaston early Thursday morning.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Hwy. 6 near I-26 and Mimosa Lane.
The report said that Christopher Scott Ledbetter, 39, of Gaston was riding a dirt bike with no lights when he failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a truck traveling east on Hwy. 6.
Ledbetter was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.