Coroner identifies man killed in dirt bike accident near I-26

GASTON, S.C. — One man is dead after a motorcycle accident south of Gaston early Thursday morning.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Hwy. 6 near I-26 and Mimosa Lane.

The report said that Christopher Scott Ledbetter, 39, of Gaston was riding a dirt bike with no lights when he failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a truck traveling east on Hwy. 6.

Ledbetter was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.