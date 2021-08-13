One dead after motorcycle accident near Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Richland County on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on R Stoudemayer Road near Broad River Road in Richland County, according to Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on R Stoudemayer, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Officials say the driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Prisma Health Richland, where the person later died.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.