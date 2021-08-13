One dead after motorcycle accident near Broad River Road

Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Honda motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Richland County on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on R Stoudemayer Road near Broad River Road in Richland County, according to Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on R Stoudemayer, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Officials say the driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Prisma Health Richland, where the person later died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.