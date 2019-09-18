SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. September 18 in the Cherryvale community, near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

The Sumter County Coroner's office confirms one person was killed and another was injured. The injured person was transported to Prisma Health Richland.

This is an ongoing investigation and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

