EASTOVER, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

According to Columbia Fire, crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to a house fire on the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road in Eastover. According to Columbia Fire the house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Firefighters found one person outside the property who had significant injuries and needed to be transported. A second person was found inside the home after the fire was brought under control.

Columbia Fire Department is working with the Richland County Coroners Office as well as the Richland County Fire Marshals Office to determine what caused the fire.