CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after their vehicle ran off the road in Clarendon County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, a 2008 GMC Sport Utility was traveling north on Barrineau Road around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning near Salem Road.

The vehicle then ran off the road and struck a ditch and tree. There was a single occupant and they were not wearing a seat belt and was deceased on the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.