FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others were injured in a Saturday afternoon collision in Fairfield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on May 2 around 2:15 p.m. on Fort Wagner Road two miles east of Blair.

According to SCHP, the driver was operating a 2019 Kubota side-by-side, and was not wearing a seat belt.

There were two passengers that were wearing seat belts. According to SCHP, they were injured and transported to Prisma Richland.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling west on Fort Wagner Road when they went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver passed away on the scene of the collision.