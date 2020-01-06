LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces that the I-20 Eastbound local lane between mile marker 54 and 60 will be closed on Monday night, June 1st, 2020.

All traffic traveling along I-20 Eastbound will be directed into the through lane and thus will not have access to Exits 55 and 58.

The on ramps at US1 and SC6 will also be closed.

Motorists traveling along I-20 Eastbound wishing to utilize Exits 55 and 58 will continue along I-20 Eastbound to exit 61.

At this point they can enter I-20 Westbound and utilize exits 55 and 58. Motorists wishing to enter I-20 Eastbound at Exit 55 will be directed along the detour route along Two Notch Road, Dooley Road, Cedar Road, and Cromer Road to 378 where they can enter I-20 at Exit 61.

Any traffic wishing to enter I-20 Eastbound from US1 will be directed along the detour route down Cedar Road and Cromer Road to 378 to utilize Exit 61 Ramps