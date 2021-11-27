One found dead, several displaced after Friday night house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says the coroner has now joined the investigation after crews cleared a house fire and found a person inside.

The department shared that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Moolah Drive. Second shift crews were sent to the area in response to a house fire and found the home completely engulfed in flames. They were eventually able to get most of the fire knocked down and make entry.

Sadly, they found one person still in the home, and the Richland County Coroner's Office was contacted. An additional five to seven residents of the home were also displaced according to the fire department.