Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a motorcycle collision that happened this morning in North Columbia.

According to police, a male motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle at the 600 block of Bush River Road after the driver, 27-year-old Gregory Tucker, allegedly failed to yield the right of way.

The impact caused the motorcycle victim to hit the front of the vehicle and land on the windshield of a third vehicle. Police say the rider was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for several broken bones and other serious injuries.

Tucker has since been cited with Failure to Yield the Right of Way, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle and (having an) Expired Tag.

