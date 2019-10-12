CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been injured after a fire at Georgia Pacific's Clarendon County facility.

Officials say there was a flash fire incident at the facility Monday afternoon involving a contractor, who has been transported to the hospital. We're told the person was doing duct work when the incident happened.

Officials say the contractor who was injured did not have any visible or serious injuries when they were transported to the hospital.

Work at the plant has ceased while the company looks into the incident.

The fire department is still on the scene monitoring but the fire is out and an investigation is ongoing, according to officials with Georgia Pacific.