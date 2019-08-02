HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — (WBTW/CBS) - One person was shot after an officer involved shooting Friday morning.

Officials with the Horry County Police Department say it happened near Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard in Myrtle Beach around 1 a.m.

The suspect is injured. No officers were shot. One officer does have minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Right now there is no risk to the community related to this incident, officials say.

Police ask members of the community to avoid the area at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the incident. Going forward, any information released related to the investigation will be released by SLED.

Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division remain on scene.

