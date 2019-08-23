COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 6900 block of Olive Drive near Farrow Road.

According to officials, the shooting happened Friday morning around midnight.

A man was shot in the lower torso and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Just before 8 am Friday morning, the Columbia Police Department tweeted saying it is still investigating what led to the shooting.

Officers are also still searching for the suspect involved in this case.

If you have any information that could help investigators in the case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.





This is a developing story.