One injured during Lexington County house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a large fire that burned through a Lexington County home.

According to a statement from the County of Lexington, firefighters from the Lexington County Fire Service responded to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank around 8 a.m.

Arriving firefighters said they found flames already showing and photos show those flames burning through much of the home and towering over the home's roof.

Despite the size of the fire, crews were able to control it, and all residents could escape. A total of five people were impacted by the fire and one of them suffered what fire crews described as non-life-threatening injuries.