One injured in weekend shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend, according to Richland County deputies.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting at 7128 Parklane Road, the Magnuson Hotel, around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains.
If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.