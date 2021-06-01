x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

One injured in weekend shooting

Deputies say they found a man in a hotel parking lot who had been shot in the upper body.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting at 7128 Parklane Road, the Magnuson Hotel, around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains. 

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles