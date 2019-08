COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 26 Thursday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller, the accident happened around 5 pm in the westbound lane of I-26 near mm 66, the Japala exit in Newberry county.

A Monarch motorhome went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, killing the passenger inside. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.