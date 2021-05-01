One killed, two injured in head-on collision in Sumter

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on US 521 and Charles Jackson Street.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision that happened early Saturday morning in Sumter.

The collision involved a 2008 Mazda 6 and a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup, and happened around 2 a.m. on May 1 on US 521 and Charles Jackson Street.

According to SCHP, the Chevy was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the Mazda head on. The driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected. They were deceased at the scene.

The Chevy traveled off the right side and overturned. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital, along with the passenger in the Mazda.

The SCHP continues to investigate this collision.