Newberry County, SC (WLTX) — One lane of I-26 East is closed in Newberry County after an accident caused a fuel spill, according to Newberry County deputies.

Deputies say the 'fast lane' of I-26 East near mile marker 81 will be closed for clean up after an accident around 2:55 p.m. caused a fuel spill. Officials say it will be re-opened as soon as clean up is completed.

Traffic is still flowing using the other lane.

