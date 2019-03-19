NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are facing assault charges after a man suffered several injuries during a September incident.

Eugene Thomas Hopper, Jr., Brett Cameron Setzler and Christopher Joseph Hawkins are charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob.

According to a report, the men "beat, kick and hit" another man in the face, back and stomach with the "intention of causing harm." As a result, the victim had to receive medical treatment.

The incident occurred in Newberry County in September of last year.

All three men were booked at the Newberry County Detention Center