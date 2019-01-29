ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man deputies say is responsible for at least three shootings in Orangeburg County this month is now in custody.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, security officers at Club Atlantis on Chestnut Street reported a man was inside the club with a gun. When officers arrived they heard shots being fired inside and saw people fleeing the area, including 26-year-old suspect Dajour Maurice Hall.

A car chase ensued until the car came to a stop and three men began to run. The driver was captured by officers. A K9 unit located Hall, then a handgun nearby under a car.

The search for Hall reportedly began prior to Sunday's shooting. Deputies say Hall was wanted for a pair of shootings on January 5, including a house where a 3-year-old and other kids lived.

One man was reportedly hit several times during the nightclub shooting, and is being treated at a local hospital. Multiple people were reported as injured during the shootings earlier this month.

Hall is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Orangeburg County.

He also faces charges from the Bowman Police Department, including nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of malicious injury to personal property and one count of firing into a dwelling.

Bond was denied for Hall, who was order from court due to an outburst of profanity.