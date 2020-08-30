The wreck happened around 1 pm Sunday afternoon.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead after a Sunday afternoon wreck in Orangeburg county.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper Tyler Tidwell the accident happened around 1 p.m. on US 301 about six miles north of the city of Orangeburg. A 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading north on US 301 it went left of center and struck a power pole.

The driver was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.