Man killed in single car wreck in Orangeburg

The wreck happened around 1 pm Sunday afternoon.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead after a Sunday afternoon wreck in Orangeburg county. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper Tyler Tidwell the accident happened around 1 p.m. on US 301 about six miles north of the city of Orangeburg.   A 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading north on US 301 it went left of center and struck a power pole. 

The driver was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The name of the driver has not yet been released. 

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP. 

