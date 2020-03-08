One man shot after argument in North Columbia say police

Columbia Police say an arguement lead to a shooting on Middleton street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men arguing has led to a shooting in North Columbia according to the Columbia Police Department.

A tweet from the department a little before 8 p.m.said investigators were looking for evidence and talking to witnessess in the 5100 block of Middleton Drive just past Columbia College about a block from Colonial drive.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are working leads in a shooting incident on the 5100 block of Middleton Street. At this time, it’s believed that the male suspect & male victim who are acquaintances, argued outside before multiple shots were fired. Updates as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/2wLv4RFVCH — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 2, 2020

Police believe that two men were arguing and shots were fired.

No word yet on the condition of the victim.

If you think you know anything bout this shooting you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CrimeSC.