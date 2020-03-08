x
One man shot after argument in North Columbia say police

Columbia Police say an arguement lead to a shooting on Middleton street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men arguing has led to a shooting in North Columbia according to the Columbia Police Department. 

A tweet from the department a little before 8 p.m.said investigators were looking for evidence and talking to witnessess in the 5100 block of Middleton Drive just past Columbia College about a block from Colonial drive. 

Police believe that two men were arguing and shots were fired. 

No word yet on the condition of the victim. 

If you think you know anything bout this shooting you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CrimeSC.  

