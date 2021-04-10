One of South Carolina's oldest fairs returns this week

Get ready for cotton candy and corn dogs, the Orangeburg County fair is set to open

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Orangeburg County Fair is coming back to town on October 5th for it's 110th anniversary.

"You don't hear too much about Orangeburg, but there is a lot of culture here," said Cassie Rickenbaker ab Orangeburg resident, "there is a lot of great things about the town."

Orangeburg residents say the county fair is something everybody looks forward to in their small community.

"I get good energy and good vibes there," said Tylik Fleder, Orangeburg resident. "It's the best place to be to spend time with your family."

"We used to look forward to it every year because we would go out and get the elephant ears and go play with the animals," said Rickenbaker.

Orangeburg residents also talked about their top fair food.

"The elephant ears!" expressed Cassie Rickenbaker. "A good bratwurst, but I do like my fried mushrooms," said Donald Rickenbaker.

"It's something special about the hotdogs," said Fleder. "They spice it up and with the chili, ah man!"