x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

One person dead after three vehicle collision on I-95

The collision happened on Friday night near mile marker 92 in Orangeburg.
Credit: Associated Press
File

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 95 Friday night. 

According to the report, the collision happened around 9:47 p.m. near mile marker 92 in Orangeburg, and involved three vehicles traveling southbound on I-95.

According to SCHP, a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound when it ran into the rear of a 2011 Toyota SUV. The Toyota then ran off the roadway and struck the cable. 

The Charger then struck a 2014 Chevy SUV and overturned. The driver of the Charger was ejected and sustained fatal injures. 

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

SC shatters record with nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

SC hospital patients 65 and older to be offered COVID vaccine

Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern