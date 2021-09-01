One person dead after three vehicle collision on I-95

The collision happened on Friday night near mile marker 92 in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 95 Friday night.

According to the report, the collision happened around 9:47 p.m. near mile marker 92 in Orangeburg, and involved three vehicles traveling southbound on I-95.

According to SCHP, a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound when it ran into the rear of a 2011 Toyota SUV. The Toyota then ran off the roadway and struck the cable.

The Charger then struck a 2014 Chevy SUV and overturned. The driver of the Charger was ejected and sustained fatal injures.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.