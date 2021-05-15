One person dead, another in the hospital after collision in Sumter

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was killed as a result of the crash. A passenger traveling in the vehicle has been transported to the hospital.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a single vehicle fatal collision in Sumter.

According to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved one vehicle on Hwy 378. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling east in the Wateree swamp section on 378 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was killed as a result of the crash. A passenger traveling in the vehicle has been transported to the hospital.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.