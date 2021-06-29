One person dead in afternoon crash in Kershaw

According to the report the accident happened on Buffalo Creek road. A 2000 Nissan Xterra was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, over corrected to the right side of the road causing the car to go into a ditch and overturning. The driver of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the car. The passenger was not injured. The name of the victim has not yet been released by the coroner.