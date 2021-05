A Chevrolet Pickup was driving south on Cannon Bridge Road when it went off the road and hit a tree, according to SCHP.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single fatal collision that happened in Orangeburg early Saturday.

A Chevrolet Pickup was driving south on Cannon Bridge Road when it went off the road and hit a tree, according to SCHP.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in Orangeburg, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver is deceased, according to the report.

This collision remains under investigation by SCHP.