One person dead in Friday night collision in Wedgefield

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead in a two vehicle accident in Wedgefield Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on SC 763, or Wedgefield Road at Alcott Road.

The collision involved a 2017 Toyota corolla and a go cart. According to SCHP, both vehicles were traveling South when the go cart struck the Toyota in the rear. The driver of the go cart was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sumter County Coroner, Teddie Simmons, 58, of Cardington Court, Wedgefield, was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The Next of kin has been notified.