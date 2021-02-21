The accident was called in Sunday morning but officials believe the crash happened much earlier.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a car accident in Kershaw county.

Tobias M. Sanders, 33, from Camden was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was found in his truck in the woods a little before 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

Kershaw County 911 said a call came in at 7:54 a.m. of a vehicle in the woods on Mt Zion Rd down from Pate Rd.

When EMS and the Kershaw County Fire Service arrived on the scene they found a Ford Pickup truck had left the roadway hitting some trees.

Emergency officials believe the truck had been there for some time and Tobias Sanders was in the truck.

He was transported to the hospital and shortly after arriving at Prisma Health Richland he died. His name is Tobias M Sanders he was 33 Years of Age and he was from Camden.