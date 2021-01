The accident happened on US 378 around 6:30 p.m. .

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Lexington Tuesday night.

According to SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2019 Dodge van was traveling westbound on US 378 when a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette pulled out onto US 378 from a private drive to turn left the car was struck in the driver's side.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.