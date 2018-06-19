Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened late Monday night in Columbia.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of Carver Street near Beltline Boulevard at approximately 11 p.m.

According to the Columbia Police Department, one person was found dead inside the home. The person died of natural causes.

The Columbia Fire Department says 30 fire personnel were on the scene and SLED is now taking part in the investigation.

