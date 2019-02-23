KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person is being treated for a gun shot wound after a shooting Saturday morning.

The victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the Shepard Acres Community of Cassatt, and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

When Kershaw County deputies arrived on scene, they were met with "multiple uncooperative individuals," who were reportedly drunk at the time.

Deputies are currently following potential leads. Anyone with information should contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-452-1512.