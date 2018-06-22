Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A bat in the Columbia area may have exposed someone to rabies this week.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control believes the victim may have been exposed to the rapid bat

while sleeping, and is currently undergoing treatment. The bat was found inside the residence on June 18, and tested positive for rabies on June 19.

"Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to humans and pets," said David Vaughan, director of rabies prevention at DHEC. "People don't always realize they've been bitten, as it is very easy to overlook a bat bite because bat teeth are so tiny."

Thirty-nine statewide cases of animal rabies have been confirmed this year; the bat is the second to animal to test positive in Richland County.

DHEC says if you find a bat anywhere someone may have been sleeping or around unattended children, elderly or people with cognitive impairments, to assume they could have been bitten, safely trap the bat in a sealed container and report the incident to your local DHEC Environmental Affairs office. A bat, or any wild or stray animal, should be handled with bare hands, according to DHEC.

For more information, visit scdhec.gov/rabies.

© 2018 WLTX