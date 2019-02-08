LUGOFF, S.C. — Kershaw deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lugoff party.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Wildwood Lane.

We're told multiple people were at a party when one person was shot. That person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they are not sure what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

