Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting took place at a Columbia gas station.

Richland County deputies say the shooting occurred at the Shell Station at 7441 Parklane Road around 2 p.m. Friday.

One person was transported to the hospital for a gun shot wound to the lower body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

