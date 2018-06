Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A shooting in the Crane Creek community has sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department the shooting occurred around 8:30 PM Friday night in the 500 block of Calvary Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found an individual who had been shot. Theres is no word on the individual's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this shooting you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

