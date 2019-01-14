COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters rescued one person after responding to a north Columbia house fire early Monday afternoon.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire on River View Court in North Columbia around noon on Monday.

Officials say one person was rescued and appears to be fine.

The fire, which was contained to the interior of the home, caused approximately $25,000 in damages, according to officials.

Officials say the cause appears to be a space heater placed near the couch.