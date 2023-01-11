Shooting wounds teen on Blossom Street in Columbia

A male victim was shot in the upper body and transported to the hospital, according to police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia.

While details are limited, police say the shooting happened at Cross Hill Apartments in the 4400 block of Blossom Street in Columbia.

A male victim was shot in the upper body and transported to the hospital, according to police. In an update on Wednesday, Columbia Police said that the victim, a 17-year-old male, did not appear to receive life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are working to gather information.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.