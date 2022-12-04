One found wounded at hospital after shots fired at I-77 travel stop in Cayce

Police said a shooting victim took himself to a local hospital.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers.

The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.

However, on the way to the call, officers were notified of a flipped vehicle on the nearby I-77 exit ramp. Police said that those in the vehicle had already escaped and left the scene but are suspected of being involved in the shooting.

Police later learned of a gunshot wound when a "male subject" took himself to an area hospital. His wound is not expected to be life-threatening, police said.