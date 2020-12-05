FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Fairfield county family is still searching for answers in the case of 26-Year-Old Theron Woodard, who was murdered in 2019.

On May 12, 2019, 26-year-old Theron "Boukie" Woodard was shot and killed at the intersection of Parklane Road and O'Neil Court in Columbia.

Originally, Richland County investigators arrested 29-year-old Kendall Jamil Brice for murder and attempted murder. However, those charges were dropped.

Paulette Johnson-Free, mother of Woodard, and her daughter TaQueisha Johnson told News 19 they are still looking for answers.

"We're looking for closure to the who, because it's not a good feeling being around and not knowing who you are around." says Johnson-Free. "The most important thing that I need to know and I want to know is the who more so than the why."

"I feel like I am missing something, I feel like I am missing a piece to the puzzle, but knowing that he's watching over us gives us comfort in it all." said Johnson.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the matter.



Lieutenant Kevin Eisenhower says they are new details in the case, but nothing that directly links anyone to the murder.



“We're currently exploring some of those leads, we are obviously willing to talk to anybody who may know of any problems Mr. Woodard had with anyone in the Midlands."



Woodard's family is hopeful answers will come soon.



"Whoever you are just know that we will find you, we will get justice, we will not give up on this, I personally forgive you, will I forget no, but whoever you are come out because if you don't we will find you." said Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Richland County Sheriff's Department.















