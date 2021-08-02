Man, woman found shot outside Columbia business

The incident happened at a strip mall in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man and woman were found shot outside a business in Columbia early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 224 Oneil Court, which is off Two Notch Road, around 2 a.m. The incident location is a strip mall with several business.

Officers say they got a call that there was a shooting there, and when they arrived, they found two people in the parking lot who'd been wounded in the upper body by gunfire. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet said what they believe led up to the crime or if there any suspects they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.