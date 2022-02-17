Online auction for Zoo specialty license plate

You can bid on a chance to drive away with the Zoo's very first flamingo adorned plate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks has launched an online auction with the opportunity for the highest bidder to reserve specialty plate number, “RZ 1.”

Bids will be accepted until 11:59pm on Thursday, February 24.

The winner will be announced on Friday, February 25.

You can bid here.

As of Thursday evening the high bid was $1,000.

Auction and future plate proceeds will support the Zoo’s critical role in the care and conservation of animals and plants at Riverbanks and beyond. There is no limit to the number of bids a person may make.

To engage the community in the design of the plate, Riverbanks polled staff, Zoo members and Facebook followers to help choose between two potential designs—flamingo and rhino. Flamingo prevailed with an overwhelming response.

The specialty plate is a fundraiser sponsored by Riverbanks Society, the 501(c)3 organization supporting the needs of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. The specialty plate will highlight the tremendous value of Riverbanks as a common place to connect with nature; a trusted conservation resource; and a destination that attracts and engages visitors, strengthens our local economy, and enhances the quality of life in our community.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering the specialty plate to licensed South Carolina drivers for $50 plus registration.