COLUMBIA, S.C. — Food waste made up nearly 30% of America's waste in 2017, according to the Environmental Protection Agency estimates

Composting biodegradable waste gives gardeners across the world free, nutrient packed soil for their plants year after year. For those of us with a few plants, but less space for composting, there are still some waste items that can find a second life in your garden.

Bananas are recommended for giving us a boost of potassium, and it could give our plants a boost of potassium too.

Potassium, Nitrogren, and Phosphorus are the big three nutrients you'll find advertised on fertilizer.

Banana peels can help leech some healthy levels of potassium into the soil for your plants, give beneficial microorganisms in your soil a healthy home, and maintain moisture.

Make sure to thoroughly wash the peels before using them, because bananas are often treated with chemicals, unless they're organic.

Egg shells have multiple uses for a gardener. They can be crushed and mixed in with soil to slowly release calcium in the soil.

Egg shells, in theory, reduce the acidity in soil so you can even try to turn hydrangeas from blue to pink with them.

Poke a tiny hole in the bottom of an egg shell and put some soil in the middle for an instant pot for seedlings.

Before using egg shells in the garden, make sure the shells are baked in the oven for about 20 minutes to kill harmful bacteria, or use the shells from hard boiled eggs instead.

Coffee grounds are a bit more controversial in the world of gardeners. While some gardeners claim the caffeine from coffee grounds could inhibit plant growth, other studies suggest coffee grounds are the perfect consistency to help microorganisms in the soil.

An Oregon State University study claims coffee grounds contain about 2% nitrogen, which isn't enough to give nitrogen hungry plants a boost, but could improve overall soil health and even reduce pests in the garden.

Meteorologist Alex Calamia recommends you try coffee grounds on a test plant first to see the outcome before committing to this recycling trick.

