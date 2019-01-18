Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of Columbia has issued a Boil Water Advisory for an area in downtown Columbia..

The advisory covers water customers on Franklin Street from Wallace Street to Main Street.

Customers in the affected area should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Residents near the area who also have lost water and/or water pressure should also boil their water. Any ice made from water that has not be boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Columbia Water said they experienced a 6" water main repair, which could cause bacterial contamination of the water.

Customers with questions should contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at (803) 545-3300.