Driving on the roads at night, be careful of deer

After Daylight Savings time, car vs deer accidents increase, here's how you can stay safe.

CAMDEN, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, 45% of deer-related car accidents occur at this time of year. 

Experts say this is partly due to Daylight Savings time and deer mating season.  

City Paint and Body shop in Camden says this is their busiest time of year thanks to all the deer in the area. 

Owner Keith Thomas typically sees severe damage to vehicles on the front side, whether that be headlights, bumpers, or the whole front end in general.

 Occasionally they can have some on the side doors and in rare instances where the deer can get trapped in the car and cause immense damage. 

He adds this is a regular occurrence for all body shops in the area 

Auto insurer Geico has a few tips for avoid deer this time of year. 

6 Ways To Avoid Hitting A Deer

  1. Watch for the rest of the gang. Deer are pack animals, and rarely travel alone.  
  2. Timing is everything. Deer are most active at dusk and dawn: periods when your vision is most compromised. 
  3. Use your headlights. First, look for the road signs. 
  4. Stay center. 
  5. Brake, don't swerve. 
  6. Honk!  

