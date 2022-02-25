Columbia Water making changes to address issues

One week after the City of Columbia acknowledged major issues within its water department, changes are being made, according to Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia mayor Daniel Rickenmann said the city's water department is making changes to improve their service to customers.

Last week, city leaders acknowledged major issues within its water department and said they were committed to making changes.

"We're not there yet," Mayor Rickenmann said. "We’re not going to say that we’re there yet, but we’re making that step forward."

For nearly a month, News 19 has been looking into the issues, ranging from staffing shortages to a backlog of more than four-thousand work orders.

Mayor Rickenmann said there is progress, and he hopes to see major changes in the next 60 days.

"It’s not going to happen overnight," Rickenmann said. "We’re talking a period over time, and I think that it’s so important for us to embrace local businesses to help fill that gap, to get an immediate fix to the problem."

Columbia Water is looking to fill 209 job vacancies. To help address the backlog of work orders, the city hired private companies to complete orders.

"There must be at least 6, and I know our goal is to pick off the different parts of that," Rickenmann said. "A lot of that goes back to the repair part after we fix it. The road repair, yard repair, and so-forth."

According to the agency, it has partnerships with small local companies including: Columbia Tap and Bore, Lake Murray Utility, GH Smith, and LAD Construction to make repairs to water leaks. It's also in partnership with CR Jackson and AOS Specialty Contractors LLC for asphalt and restoration.

Columbia Water is also looking to partner with local landscaping companies for yard repairs.

"Hopefully we'll get through these growing pains," Rickenmann said. "Hopefully we'll continue to be able to contract and solve these in a more timely manner."

The city is also facing a 40% increase in call volumes and working to fix the issue. One solution is moving weekend and evening call center employees to work during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and hiring a private phone service to answer calls during the evening and weekends.

Last week, city manager Teresa Wilson said they plan to have contracts complete by the end of March or the beginning of April.