As students head back to school, experts are warning parents about cyber bullying.

According to dosomething.org, about 37% of kids between the ages of 12 and 17 have been bullied online. 30% say it has happened more than once and 42% of those victims experienced harassment on Instagram.

60% of young people admit they have witnessed online bullying and most do not intervene.

Lt. Chris Lindler with Special Victims Unit at the Richland County Sheriff's Department said, "If you care about your kids, you should care about what they are doing online."

He says for some parents, that means "friending" or "following" their child on social media apps so they know what's being posted.

"The best thing they can do is monitor their kids online activity and monitor their kids grades and moods and things along those lines. And talk to your kids," says Lindler.

If a student is being cyber bullied, they should tell their parents, a school resource officer or a school administrator.

RELATED: 3 times as many girls as boys report harassment as cyberbullying rises

"Don't be afraid to tell somebody because if you don't tell somebody, it always has the potential to be worse. But if you tell somebody and that person is confronted, then nine times out of ten, it is probably going to stop," Lindler said.

He says students who are bullying others online need to "knock it off."

Lindler says legislators and law enforcement haven't quite caught up with technology, but that doesn't mean cyber bullying goes unpunished.

"There's unlawful use of a telephone, unlawful use of an electronic device, email, things such as that. You can be charged," according to Lindler.

RELATED: Teens are anonymously targeting themselves online, study finds

Parents, know you are not alone in fighting this problem. The school resource officers are trained to handle these situations and the Richland County Sheriff's Department says you can reach out to them if you are child is being attacked on social media.

Also, there are some great resources online about cyber bullying.