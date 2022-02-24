Winnsboro residents wondering why utility bills increased

Some Winnsboro residents say their electric bill for last month is nearly double what they normally pay. We found out why.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some Winnsboro residents say they have noticed their utility bill is much higher than normal and can't figure out why.

"It's outrageous," said Winnsboro resident Clarence Pauling. "It's way too high."

Pauling, who has lived in Winnsboro for more than 20 years, says his electric bill is normally between $350 to $400 a month.

"Nobody is in my house all day long and pretty much half the night. And my electric bill cost $600," Pauling said. "Fairfield County is a retirement county. There’s a lot of elderly people right here, living on a budget, fixed income, whatever you want to call it–they can’t afford to pay it."

Thomas Armstrong is another resident who has noticed a surge in his bill.

"I just last month had a utility bill that was for $900, and that was for a 54-day cycle," Armstrong said. "My issue is, why are we sending out 54-day cycles?"

Town manager Jason Taylor says while it may seem like it, no one is being charged extra. He explained the billing period was extended because of a staffing shortage.

"Some of our meter readers who were out reading those meters saw that they may not have a job in the near future because they were going electronic, and so we started losing meter readers," Taylor said. "They (council) made the decision to invest $4 million in a new system."

Taylor says one reader, out of the six they normally have, was left to record meters for thousands of residents in Winnsboro and Blythewood, causing a delay in sending out monthly bills. With six readers, he said they each would collect data for around 200 meters a day.

"It’s not that the bills have gone up," Taylor said. "We are waiving any and all fees associated with late bills or anything such as that."

With the shortage and delays, Taylor says residents are paying for two month's worth of utilities. He added that communication to residents about the delays should have been made more clear.

"If you pay towards your bill, we are not turning anyone off," Taylor said.